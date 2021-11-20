FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

FLT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

