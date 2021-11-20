FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.
FLT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
