FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ASET opened at $33.82 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

