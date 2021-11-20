FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of ASET opened at $33.82 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
