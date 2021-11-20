Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $13.00 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $13.00 or 0.00022045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $191.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00077136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00090701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.39 or 0.07344566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,920.78 or 0.99955774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 311,855,353 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

