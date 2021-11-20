Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 2,696 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 126.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NAIL stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

