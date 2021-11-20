Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vale by 56.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vale by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.