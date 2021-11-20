Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

