Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.82% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KEMX stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.