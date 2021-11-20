Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

