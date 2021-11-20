Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £193 ($252.16) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.52. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of £136.05.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.