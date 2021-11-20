Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $115.71 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.09.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock worth $17,197,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.