Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.49. 98,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,650. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

