Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 1358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.

Specifically, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,009,222 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -204.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.