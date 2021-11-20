Fruth Investment Management Decreases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

NYSE:KSU opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

