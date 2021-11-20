Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Corning by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.