Fruth Investment Management Has $491,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and sold 307,100 shares valued at $8,136,303. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

