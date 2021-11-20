Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

