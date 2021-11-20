FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FSK stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

