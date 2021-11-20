FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of ARCT opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

