FY2021 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Increased by Analyst

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.