FY2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.