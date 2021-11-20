FY2021 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc Lifted by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Italk in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Italk has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Italk during the third quarter valued at $3,310,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Italk during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Italk by 21.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

