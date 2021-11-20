FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Decreased by Analyst

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.20.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.38. The firm has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

