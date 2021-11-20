FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $27.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $195.39 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

