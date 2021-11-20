FY2021 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Lowered by Analyst

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Opsens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.57.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

