FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.77 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

