FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.39 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

