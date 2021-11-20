FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.47 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

