FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issued By William Blair

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.82).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

ALBO stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

