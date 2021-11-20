Gary S. Roubin Acquires 25,930 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 25,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,089.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary S. Roubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $93,223.31.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

