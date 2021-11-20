Gather (GTH) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

