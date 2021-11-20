Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 9384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genius Sports by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

