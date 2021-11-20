Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $19,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

