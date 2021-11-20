Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Spruce Biosciences worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

