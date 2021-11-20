Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 28.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Raymond James increased their target price on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

