Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.72 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

