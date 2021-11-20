Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Bel Fuse worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 136.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

