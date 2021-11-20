Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 637,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. 122,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,416. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

