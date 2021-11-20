Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.