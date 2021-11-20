GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,521.60 ($19.88) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.