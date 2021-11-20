Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Global Payments stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

