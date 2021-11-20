Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Globant (NYSE:GLOB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

