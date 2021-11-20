Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Globant updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

Globant stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.41. The company had a trading volume of 659,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,713. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

