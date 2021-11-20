Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.26 and a 200 day moving average of $266.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.