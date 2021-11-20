Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Globant updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

