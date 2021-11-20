Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 340,574 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $641.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

