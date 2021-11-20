Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.47.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.81. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

