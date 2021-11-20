Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE GRC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.57. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

