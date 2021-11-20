Governor DAO Market Capitalization Tops $6.76 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $219,971.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.79 or 0.07313953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,805.61 or 0.99766081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,779 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

