GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of GrafTech International worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 645,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.48 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

