Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.